How Does it Work?

With scientifically proven mindfulness meditation technique, Aware guides you through a journey to discover a new method to life, one filled with awareness of the present moment. Our foundation course ‘Being in Awareness’ provides guided meditation sessions every day that delves into the fundamentals of the technique of Mindfulness Meditation. Once you have traveled through the foundation course, the world of Aware opens up to various themed courses on- health, relationship and performance. You could pick up any course according to your mood and lifestyle and learn to apply mindfulness in daily aspects of your life. We also have short guided exercises called ‘Energizers’, which you could choose to do anytime of the day. Simple breathing exercises, sound immersion exercises and power exercises that will revitalize you and help you to be aware throughout the day.

Live in awareness for a healthier, happier and more enjoyable life. Get started today.