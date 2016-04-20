Your Personal Mindfulness trainer
Welcome to the world of mindfulness meditation.
Bring more awareness into your life.
Why be aware?
Aware makes mindfulness meditation simple for you to help you stay calm, reduce stress, improve productivity and bring much more positivity into your life.
Use mindfulness to re-frame recurring and intrusive thoughts for clearer thinking and relaxation.
Battle the daily load of stress through mindfulness based techniques that help you to relax and take a breather.
Understand patterns of thoughts and find new ways to cope with depression using scientifically proven methods in mindfulness.
Establish an attitude of acceptance for a more fulfilled quality of life and increased sense of satisfaction.
How Does it Work?
With scientifically proven mindfulness meditation technique, Aware guides you through a journey to discover a new method to life, one filled with awareness of the present moment. Our foundation course ‘Being in Awareness’ provides guided meditation sessions every day that delves into the fundamentals of the technique of Mindfulness Meditation. Once you have traveled through the foundation course, the world of Aware opens up to various themed courses on- health, relationship and performance. You could pick up any course according to your mood and lifestyle and learn to apply mindfulness in daily aspects of your life. We also have short guided exercises called ‘Energizers’, which you could choose to do anytime of the day. Simple breathing exercises, sound immersion exercises and power exercises that will revitalize you and help you to be aware throughout the day.
Live in awareness for a healthier, happier and more enjoyable life. Get started today.
Happy Meditators
What other BETA users want you to know
With Aware, I have learnt to acknowledge my feelings and understand myself better.
BY
Janice Tang
Hong Kong
Aware is the one that stood out from the crowd and helped me reduce my anxiety.
BY
Nicky Chin
Canada
Aware has become a companion of sorts and has impacted my life tremendously.
BY
Anandraj Koormapolu
India
Aware helps me to relax and concentrate on simpler things in life.
BY
Shruti Kulkarni
India
