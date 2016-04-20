Aware Logo

Welcome to the world of mindfulness meditation.
Why be aware?

Aware makes mindfulness meditation simple for you to help you stay calm, reduce stress, improve productivity and bring much more positivity into your life.

  • Stay Calm

    Use mindfulness to re-frame recurring and intrusive thoughts for clearer thinking and relaxation.

  • Reduce Stress

    Battle the daily load of stress through mindfulness based techniques that help you to relax and take a breather.

  • Fight Depression

    Understand patterns of thoughts and find new ways to cope with depression using scientifically proven methods in mindfulness.

  • More Happiness

    Establish an attitude of acceptance for a more fulfilled quality of life and increased sense of satisfaction.

Unlock unlimited possibilities with Aware Premium.
Get access to all our Mindfulness Training Programs, Daily Guides, Singles and Energizers.
  • Aware Meditation App

How Does it Work?

With scientifically proven mindfulness meditation technique, Aware guides you through a journey to discover a new method to life, one filled with awareness of the present moment. Our foundation course ‘Being in Awareness’ provides guided meditation sessions every day that delves into the fundamentals of the technique of Mindfulness Meditation. Once you have traveled through the foundation course, the world of Aware opens up to various themed courses on- health, relationship and performance. You could pick up any course according to your mood and lifestyle and learn to apply mindfulness in daily aspects of your life. We also have short guided exercises called ‘Energizers’, which you could choose to do anytime of the day. Simple breathing exercises, sound immersion exercises and power exercises that will revitalize you and help you to be aware throughout the day.

Live in awareness for a healthier, happier and more enjoyable life. Get started today.

